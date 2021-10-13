Daily Wire launches conservative book publishing imprint

AP National News

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A publishing division is being started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire. It will include releases by such commentators as Candace Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro. It will also publish a book by one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting that had been dropped by distributor Simon & Schuster. The new imprint continues a trend of conservatives setting up publishing channels outside of the New York houses. Earlier this year, two former heads of conservative imprints at New York publishing houses, Louise Burke and Kate Harston, started All Seasons Press. DW Books will also release a book by Gina Carano, who lost her role on “The Mandalorian” earlier this year .