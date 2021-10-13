Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

AP National News

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland are bound to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom. The EU’s top Brexit official is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland. It is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU’s borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. Britain also wants the EU to cede ultimate legal oversight