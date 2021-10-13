Idaho ex-lawmaker makes 1st court appearance on rape charge

AP National News

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho state lawmaker charged with rape has made his first appearance in the case in court. Aaron von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintained he had consensual sexual contact with the woman. Magistrate Judge John Hawley informed von Ehlinger of the charges Wednesday morning and then set a preliminary hearing for later this month. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, John Cox, says his client is looking forward to his days in court and will fight the allegations vigorously.