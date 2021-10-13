Israel, Sudanese officials hold rare public meeting

AP National News

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Senior Israeli and Sudanese officials have held a rare public meeting. Two Israeli Cabinet ministers posted photos of their meeting on Wednesday with Sudan’s justice minister. The Israeli participants said the meeting pledged to strengthen the nascent ties between the former adversaries. It took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE was the first of four Arab countries to sign historic diplomatic pacts with Israel last year. While Israel has opened embassies in the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, ties with Sudan have been murky and clouded in secrecy.