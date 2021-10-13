Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

AP National News

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held the director of the District of Columbia’s Depart of Corrections and the warden of the city’s jail in contempt of court. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday he was also asking the Justice Department to investigate whether the inmates’ civil rights are being abused. The jail officials were found in contempt after being summoned as part of the criminal case into Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. He was recommended for surgery months ago for a broken wrist but the judge said jail officials didn’t swiftly comply with demands to turn over medical records.