Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs during smuggling raids

AP National News

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have increased after police in Kosovo clashed with ethnic Serbs during a police operation against the smuggling of goods. At least seven people were injured. The violence Wednesday prompted an angry response from Serbia for the international community, including NATO-led peacekeeping mission KFOR, to restore order and prevent “wider chaos.” The region is already on edge after a border dispute last month between Kosovo and Serbia over vehicle license plates threatened to spiral into violence. But Western officials intervened and KFOR forces were deployed to the area to end the spat. A Kosovo police statement said Wednesday’s raids were held in four areas including northern Mitrovica which is mostly populated by ethnic Serbs.