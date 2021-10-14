A more comfortable goodbye? Vets bring pet euthanasia home

AP National News

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Services that offer home euthanasia for pets have been busier than ever since the pandemic led to restrictions on humans inside veterinary practices and animal hospitals. Many pet owners who have tried it say at-home euthanasia offers comfort for their animals and them. It’s not for everybody. It costs more, and some pet owners believe at-home euthanasia is unduly upsetting to small children and other pets in their households. But the new services are in demand. One company, Pet Loss at Home, says the phone has been ringing off the hook during the pandemic and they don’t have enough vets to go around.