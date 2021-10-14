Czech President Zeman needs time to recover, his wife says

AP National News

By KAREL JANICEK

Association Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman, in hospital for days with an unspecified health problem, needs time to recuperate, his wife says. She spoke to the media Thursday amid uncertainty over whether Zeman’s condition would impact efforts to form a new government. The president was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Sunday shortly after meeting his ally, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, about the results of last week’s parliamentary election. As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government by selecting the new prime minister.