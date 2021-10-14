Danish man held over deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

AP National News

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway are holding a 37-year-old man from Denmark suspected in a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others. The man, who was not further identified, has confessed he went on a rampage in Kongsberg, southwest of the capital Oslo, the prosecutor told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 Thursday. Police said several of Wednesday evening’s victims were in a supermarket. The suspect also used weapons other than the bow, police told Norwegian news agency NTB. Kongsberg, a community of some 26,000 inhabitants, is about 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.