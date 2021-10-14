Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 in playoff thriller, advance to NLCS

AP National News

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for a save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 and into the NL Championship Series. Bellinger’s big hit came after a 3-for-14 showing this postseason and capped a scintillating NL Division Series it seemed nobody wanted to see end given the talent and win totals involved in the latest exciting chapter of this storied rivalry. Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and will lead the next step in LA’s championship defense at Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday.