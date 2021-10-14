Elephant kills South African man in Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools

AP National News

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A spokesman for Zimbabwe’s national parks says a 71-year old South African tourist was trampled to death by an elephant “in full view” of his son at Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park. Spokesman Tinashe Farawo said that a tuskless female elephant charged the tourist and his 41-year-old son as they took a morning walk in the park. Mana Pools is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its splendid setting along the Zambezi River and surrounding flood plain teeming with elephants and other wildlife. The man’s death comes days after another fatal incident with an elephant occurred in a separate park.