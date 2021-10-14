Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright lays out possible defense

AP National News

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright in April is laying out her potential defenses. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s trial is set to start Nov. 30. Attorneys for Potter said in documents made public Thursday that they may argue that Wright’s death was an innocent accident or an innocent mistake. They also may argue that Potter’s perceived use of a Taser was reasonable. Potter is white and Wright was Black. She fatally shot the 20-year-old during a traffic stop. The defense is also asking that the first-degree and second-degree manslaughter charges be dismissed.