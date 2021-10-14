Mali’s Timbuktu fears jihadis as France reduces troops

AP National News

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — Many residents of Timbuktu are worried that when French troops pull out of the city in northern Mali, jihadis will return to impose strict Shariah law including public whippings and amputations. The Islamic extremists ruled Timbuktu in 2012 and banned music and destroyed historic mausoleums, saying they were idolatrous. French troops led the military campaign in 2013 that pushed the jihadis from Mali’s northern cities. But the rebels remain in the surrounding desert and launch violent attacks. Timbuktu residents and officials fear the extremists will return to rule the cities after the French close their military bases in northern Mali.