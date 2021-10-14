Republicans report record fundraising for House campaigns

AP National News

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in next year’s midterm elections says it raised more than $105 million this year through September. The record haul marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. The group said Thursday it has $65 million cash on hand, nearly triple what it had at this time four years ago. The numbers are the latest sign Republicans are energized heading into the midterms, as President Joe Biden’s popularity wanes and with history on their side. The president’s party almost always loses seats in midterm elections. Democrats currently hold a narrow majority.