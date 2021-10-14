Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

AP National News

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court is releasing a first look at its review. The draft report released Thursday night is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed of academics, has been studying court reform and holding hearings, but it was not charged with making recommendations under the White House order that created it. A final report from the committee is expected in about a month and would go to the president then.