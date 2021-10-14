Syrian allies vow response to Israeli strike, also blame US

AP National News

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s defense ministry says one of its soldiers has been killed and three injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on a telecommunication tower in the central province of Homs. Syrian air defenses responded to the incoming missiles, which the defense ministry said originated from the Tanf region in southeast Syria. Iran-backed groups in Syria vowed a “harsh response” to the Israeli strikes. It was a rare acknowledgement that their bases had been struck. Those groups also blamed the United States. The U.S. has a small outpost in the Tanf area that straddles the Baghdad-Damascus highway.