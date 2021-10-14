White man appeals conviction for Black student’s killing

AP National News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A white man serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing a Black college student at a bus stop at the University of Maryland has asked the state’s second highest court to throw out his murder conviction. WTOP-FM reports Sean Urbanski’s attorneys argue the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed jurors to see or hear about racist memes found on Urbanski’s phone after he killed Lt. Richard Collins III in 2017. On Tuesday, they asked the Court of Special Appeals to order a new trial. Prosecutors claimed the killing was racially motivated. But the judge dismissed a hate crime charge before a jury convicted Urbansky of first-degree murder in 2019.