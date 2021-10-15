Custody hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow suspect

AP National News

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a small Norwegian town is facing a custody hearing Friday. He won’t appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody. Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, was arrested Wednesday night after the deadly rampage targeting random people. Police have described the attack as an act of terror. On Thursday, he was handed over to medical authorities. He will be observed and assessed by experts who will try to clarify whether he was sane at the time of the attack.