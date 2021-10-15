EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to halt a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. This follows a federal appeals court decision Thursday that said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the federal government will now ask the Supreme Court to reverse that decision but did not say how quickly.