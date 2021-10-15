QAnon figure says he’s running for Congress in Arizona

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he is running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona. Watkins has a large and fervent following among Donald Trump supporters who believe the former president’s false claims that he lost the election because of fraud. Watkins filed papers with the Arizona secretary of state this week and later posted a video on Telegram repeating his claim that the election was stolen from Trump. It’s not clear whether Watkins currently lives in Arizona or its 1st Congressional District.