Sudan PM announces steps to move out of political crisis

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister announced a series of steps on Friday for his country’s transition to democracy less than a month after a coup attempt rocked the country’s leadership. In a speech Friday Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called the coup attempt an ‘alarm bell’ that should awaken people to causes of the country’s political and economic challenges. He urged different factions to work together. Sudan has been ruled by an interim, joint civilian-military government since the military overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising in 2019. Tensions between civilians and generals in the transitional government have increased since the foiled coup attempt by Bashir loyalists in September.