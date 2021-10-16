House fire in eastern Pakistan kills 7 family members

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say police are investigating after a fire overnight in eastern Pakistan killed seven family members. The fire ignited at a house in Punjab province and the rescue service chief says Sunday that firefighters retrieved the charred bodies of seven family members, including a 65-year-old man and a 2-month-old infant. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and forensic examination. Police say the cause of the fire is being investigated and investigators want to know why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.