2 arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Olympics

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two women attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens Sunday morning in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and were detained by Greek police. The activists, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old Hong Kong exiled-activist, Joey Siu, both American citizens, are members of the ‘No Beijing 2022’ campaign. They climbed up some scaffolding. Their banner was snatched away from them but they deployed a Tibetan flag and a smaller banner proclaiming, “Free Hong Kong Revolution,” while chanting slogans such as “Free Tibet,” “Boycott Beijing 2022” and “No freedom, no Games.”