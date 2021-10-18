Artist recruits 200 for nude photo near Dead Sea in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of 200 male and female volunteers have stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation near the Dead Sea. Sunday’s photo shoot by the American artist Spencer Tunick was promoted by Israel’s Tourism Ministry. Tunick has done similar installations in other exotic locales around the world, including French wine country, a Swiss glacier and a beach in South Africa. The volunteers disrobed and smeared their bodies with white paint in the desert outside the Israeli city of Arad. The shoot lasted around three hours, with the artist positioning the volunteers and the camera.