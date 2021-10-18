French ambassador ordered out of Belarus in diplomatic spat

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France says that its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country. In a communique Monday, France’s Foreign Minister said that Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities. It added that de Lacoste, who has been in his post since late last year, had not met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials. Local media say the move to kick the ambassador out is linked to the non-recognition by France, and other European Union countries, of Lukashenko’s re-election in August 2020. Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term but the election was marred by claims of widespread voter fraud.