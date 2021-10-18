Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas next

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes. UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year’s Final Four. Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five. Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.