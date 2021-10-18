New Orleans council member faces drunk driving accusation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans City Council member is facing a drunk driving charge for the third time. News outlets in New Orleans say jail records and a police report show that Jared Brossett was arrested early Monday. Brossett currently represents a New Orleans City Council district and is running for a citywide “at-large” council seat in November’s election. Brossett publicly apologized after his June 2020 Driving While Intoxicated arrest following a crash in a city-owned SUV. He entered a diversion program to avoid prosecution in that case. In 2006, Brossett was booked with DWI in Florida. He eventually pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in that case.