Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in animal trap in Indonesia

PEKANBARU, Indonesia (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400. Officials say an examination of the female tiger determined it died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher. It was the latest killing of endangered animals on Sumatra island. Conservationists say the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased poaching as villagers turn to hunting for economic reasons.

