US says Guantanamo detainee can pen letter about torture

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to provide information to Polish officials about his torture in CIA custody following the 9/11 attacks. The decision from the Biden administration was included in a letter government lawyers filed Friday with the Supreme Court. The administration said it will allow the detainee, Abu Zubaydah, to write a declaration that could be sent to Polish officials investigating his treatment in a secret CIA facility there. The government says that detainees’ communications normally are limited to family. But the government noted that a court case in the United States involving Zubaydah already includes a public but redacted declaration from him describing his treatment in CIA custody.