Billions in environmental justice funds hang in the balance

By DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

Tens of billions of dollars for U.S. environmental justice initiatives originally proposed by Democratic leaders in a $3.5 trillion domestic spending package now hang in the balance as they decide how to trim the bill to $2 trillion. Investments in the Build Back Better plan included expanding access to solar power in low-income communities, lead pipe replacement and cleanup of Superfund sites. But now that the bill’s cost is being reduced, environmental justice activists around the country are worried programs that could improve the health of their communities could be sacrificed.