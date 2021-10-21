Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs

By DÁNICA COTO and ALBERTO ARCE

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs across Haiti’s capital and beyond are wielding power like never before. They control more land and commit more crimes than ever — all without a care. Their tightening grip on society threatens the country’s social fabric and its fragile, anemic economy. Poverty drives much of the violence, but people of all classes are affected by the widespread extortion, killings and kidnappings. Some Haitians blame politicians for helping to create the gangs, which then grew more powerful than the government. Police can do little to help. Haiti has roughly 9,000 officers on the streets, a fraction of the number that would normally patrol a country of more than 11 million people.