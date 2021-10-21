Prosecutor: Giuliani associate schemed to beat campaign laws

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors at the trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani that the defendant hatched a scheme to funnel $1 million in funds from a wealthy Russian financier into U.S. elections. An assistant U.S. attorney said in closing arguments Thursday at a federal trial in New York that evidence shows Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin used “lies and tricks” to conceal the source of the money in violation of campaign finance regulations. Defense attorneys were expected to make closing arguments later Thursday. Florida businessperson Parnas and Kukushkin are accused of conspiring to use Andrey Muraviev’s money to advance their business interests.