Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Southern African nations have sent envoys to the tiny kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to engage with King Mswati III about the political and civil unrest that has engulfed the country in recent weeks. The 16-nation Southern African Development Community sent top officials from Eswatini’s neighbors South Africa and Mozambique, as well as envoys from nearby Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia. Eswatini has been embroiled in pro-democracy protests by demonstrators demanding sweeping reforms including the removal of King Mswati, who has ruled the mountainous country since 1986 as an absolute monarch where all political parties are banned. Mswati is accused by activists of ordering the country’s security forces to violently suppress the demonstrations.