Billionaire tax hits critics as Biden pushes for budget deal

By LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change plan is quickly running into criticism. Some Democratic lawmakers view it as too cumbersome and prefer the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporations and the wealthy. Democrats are working frantically to shore up the revenue side of Biden’s domestic package. Biden said Monday he’s hopeful the talks with Congress can wrap up overall agreement this week, before he departs for global summits.