Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says a judge has charged 68 people in this month’s deadly clash in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded. The clash south of Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years. It broke out during a Hezbollah-organized protest against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port blast. The National News Agency said the government commissioner to the Military Court on Monday charged the 68 people with crimes including murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, having unlicensed weapons and sabotage.