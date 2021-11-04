Burundi rights report cites torture, abuse by state agents

By ELOGE WILLY KANEZA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A group of independent researchers is warning of a rise in torture and enforced disappearances in Burundi in “a clear pattern” of abuses that it says undermines limited rights improvements under President Evariste Ndayishimiye. Members of the national intelligence service as well as the police are accused of torture, killings and enforced disappearances. Perpetrators are free to “to track down any suspected opponents they view as a threat and do with them as they please,” the Burundi Human Rights Initiative said in a new report Thursday.