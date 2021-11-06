Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated. He was responding to a question Saturday about settlement talks underway between his Department of Justice and the affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children taken from them under the Trump administration’s family separation policy should be remunerated. The policy was meant to deter families from crossing into the U.S. illegally and was in place for several months in 2018. It sparked a domestic and international outcry.