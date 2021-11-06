Travis Scott concerts: Fun-filled, high energy but chaotic

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being fun-filled but chaotic shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. Welcome to the Astroworld Festival, where concertgoers can become their rebellious selves. Tragically, Scott’s energetic show this time turned deadly after at least eight people — between the ages of 14 and 27 — were killed during a crowd surge at his music festival in Houston on Friday evening. With a troublesome concert past, experts believe Scott should take a hard look at changing the approach of his show.