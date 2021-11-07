Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt, ramping up tensions

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Troops have deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramps up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Al-Kadhimi was unharmed, but seven of his guards were injured, according to two Iraqi officials. The prime minister later appeared on Iraqi television, seated behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and composed. His left hand appeared to be wrapped in a bandage. There was no claim for the attack early Sunday, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias who had been publicly attacking al-Kadhimi and issuing threats. They denied involvement.