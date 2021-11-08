Beijing Olympics get ‘gold for repression’ in labor report

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

A global trade union body has joined a long list of human-rights advocates in challenging the propriety of China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics. It has also singled out the International Olympic Committee for acquiescing in the face of alleged genocide and crimes against humanity reportedly taking place China. The Belgium-based International Trade Union Confederation issued its report titled: “China: A gold medal for repression.” It highlights human rights violations in the country. A copy has been sent to IOC President Thomas Bach. The IOC and China have ignored pressure to move the Games. The IOC says it is a sports body and not responsible for China’s internal politics.