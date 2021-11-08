Biden team defends worker vaccine rule, wants cases combined

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

The Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace COVID-19 vaccination rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week. The U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings Monday that one of the federal circuit courts should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear the cases. At least 27 states plus several businesses and associations filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its mandate last week. Over the weekend, judges on the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals halted the rule from taking effect.