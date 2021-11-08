China’s Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials from the all-powerful Communist Party meet in Beijing this week. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday. Scholars say that will mark the party’s third major statement on its 100-year history, shoring up Xi’s status as an equal to Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. China removed term limits on the presidency in 2018 and the party is expected to approve Xi as its leader for another five-year term at its congress next year.