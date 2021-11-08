Obama urging governments to action at UN climate summit

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama is bringing his political weight to bear on the negotiators for nearly 200 governments at the U.N. climate talks in Scotland. The former U.S. president is visiting the summit Monday to urge them to greater ambition cutting climate-wrecking emissions and dealing with the mounting damage. For Obama, this year’s U.N. climate summit is the first since he helped deliver the triumph of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Nations committed then to cutting fossil fuel and agriculture emissions fast enough to keep the Earth’s warming below catastrophic levels. Climate summits since then have been less conclusive.