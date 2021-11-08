Richard Madden, Salma Hayek support ‘Eternals’ love scene

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel’s new film “Eternals” broke the mold in an area the studio has conspicuously avoided for years: Sex between superheroes. It’s the first time in 26 Marvel cinematic universe films that an intimate conjugal moment was visibly shown between two characters. The scene — depicted by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao — has already garnered headlines before the film’s release in theaters on Friday. But Richard Madden, who stars as Ikaris, said any headline focused on superhero sex is “just kind of crass.” He calls the love scene involving his character and Gemma Chan’s Sersi an “intimate moment.”