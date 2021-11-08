UK launches inquiry into mortuary abuse of ‘100 victims’

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will launch an independent inquiry into how a hospital electrician was able to sexually abuse at least 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries. David Fuller admitted last week that he murdered two women in 1987 whom he subsequently sexually assaulted. Police searches of 67 year-old Fuller’s home uncovered four million images of sexual abuse that included video recordings of him abusing bodies over a period of 12 years at two hospitals in southeast England. On Monday, while announcing the inquiry into how Fuller was able to go undetected, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said officers have “tragically found evidence of 100 victims.”