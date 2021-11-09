AOC: Regaining world respect takes climate action, not words

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

The Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led 21 other Democratic lawmakers to the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers were working the summit Tuesday to underscore President Joe Biden’s message that the U.S. is back in global climate efforts. Pelosi’s delegation includes Congress’s most prominent climate activist, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that the U.S. has yet to regain the international respect she says it lost when former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. She says respect will come when the U.S. puts its climate talk into action, including by passing Biden’s stalled climate legislation.