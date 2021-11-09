California’s governor to end rare hiatus from public view

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has scheduled his first public event in nearly two weeks. Newsom has been out of public sight since receiving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Oct. 27. Newsom had been scheduled to attend the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland. But he abruptly canceled, citing unspecified family obligations. Newsom’s lack of public events prompted speculation about his health, mostly from conservative political opponents on social media. A spokesperson on Monday said the governor worked all last week at the Capitol. During the weekend, Newsom attended the wedding of Ivy Love Getty, a model and great-granddaughter of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.