Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday declined to issue a preliminary injunction, saying Congress has a strong public interest in obtaining records that could shed light on a violent insurrection mounted by the former president’s supporters. Barring a court order, the National Archives plans to turn over Trump’s records to the committee by Friday. Trump’s lawyers swiftly promised to appeal the ruling, and the case is likely to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.