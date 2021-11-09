France steps up virus booster campaign as infections rise

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a mass appeal for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. He said in a televised address on Tuesday that anyone over 65 who was vaccinated more than six months ago will need to get a booster shot by mid-December for their “health pass” to remain valid. The health pass is required to go to all restaurants and many public venues in France. Booster shots will be expanded to those 50 and over in December. Nearly 75% of the French population is fully vaccinated, including 88% of adults. Macron appealed to the 6 million other French to “get vaccinated. Protect yourself.”