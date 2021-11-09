Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets fetch $8.3M at auction

GENEVA (AP) — An auction buyer has acquired a pair of diamond bracelets that once belonged to Marie Antoinette for $8.34 million. The bracelets were commissioned for the famed wife of French King Louis XVI years before she met her fate at the revolutionary guillotine. The opulent bracelets sold for well over the presale estimate and were among standout features at a Christie’s auction in Geneva. The buyer was not identified. Christie’s said after Marie Antoinette’s death in the French Revolution in 1793, the bracelets remained within royal lineage for over 200 years.